Naga Chaitanya Reveals Why He'd Been Rejecting Hindi Film Offers; 'been Sort Of Insecure'

Actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his forthcoming comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also marks his debut in Bollywood. Chaitanya separated from Samantha last year, announcing their split in a joint statement on their respective social media handles and later garnered attention from fans after he expressed his reaction to working with Samantha again. On the other hand, in a recent conversation, Naga Chaitanya also revealed the reason behind rejecting Hindi film offers all this while.

Naga Chaitanya reveals he was insecure about his Hindi

According to a Hindustan Times report, Naga Chaitanya who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film Laal Singh Chaddha recently went candid about how he had rejected many Hindi film offers in the past. Explaining the same, he stated that he grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad so his Hindi hadn't been the best. He further mentioned how he had been insecure about the same for a very long time.

He stated, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”

Recalling the time he was offered a role in Laal Singh Chaddha, he revealed how he gave the same disclaimer to the makers of the film with which Aamir Khan was totally comfortable. Naga Chaitanya also added how they brought in a Telugu flavour to his character in the film by incorporating a few words here and there.

“When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour,” he added.

As Naga Chaitanya will be making a cameo in the film, he also asserted how he wanted to start his Hindi film journey with a smaller role while affirming that he would love to look for more opportunities in Bollywood. “I think I needed a transition film like this. We shot sync sound and my lines were given to me way in advance. This whole process has given me a lot of confidence to do a Hindi film and be showcased on a Bollywood platform. But the true test is on August 11. The audience needs to accept me. If I pass that test, I would definitely love to look for more opportunities," he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forrest Gump, and is all set to hit the theatres on 11 August 2022. Aamir's film will be facing a big Bollywood clash at the box office with actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming family entertainer Raksha Bandhan.

(Image: @chayakkineni/Instagram)