Nargis Fakhri Is 'Bored In A House' And Her Hilarious TikTok Is All You Need To See

With the Coronavirus pandemic quickly taking over the world, many people from the world are practising social distancing. A lot of celebrities across the world are encouraging people to stay and practice self-quarantine. The stars often post pictures and videos in order to keep their fans entertained and engaged. Among the many stars, Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri is also practising social distancing.

Nargis Fakhri's 'bored in a house' TikTok will have you ROFL

She recently took to her social media to share the most hilarious TikTok video with her fans. The actor clearly seems to be bored in the house and took to her social media to express her feelings. In the caption, she asked fans if they were bored too. Her expressions and actions in the video are sure to leave you in splits.

Nargis Fakhri may have been away from the silver screens for a while, but the actor is always active on her social media where she has a huge fan-following. She often shares pictures and videos on her social media to keep her fans updated about her life. On the work front, she was last seen in Amavas costarring Sachiin Joshi and Mona Singh.

She recently collaborated for a video with the YouTube sensation BeYouNick. She joined him for two of his videos, one where he meets a celebrity crush and the second one where he tricks her and steals her Netflix password. Nick also shared a bloopers video where Nargis Fakhri is seen struggling to pronounce 'Dombivili'. Judging from the reactions on the videos, fans loved watching them in the video.

