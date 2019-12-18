Nargis Fakhri's Best Western Outfits You Must Check Out

Actor Nargis Fakhri began her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Rockstar alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was nominated for the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut for her film. From the tender age of 16, Nargis was into modeling. She was a contestant on the second and third cycle of America's Next Top Model in the year 2004. Nargis Fakhri was spotted for the film Rockstar by Director, Imtiaz Ali during her participation in the 2009 Kingfisher Calendar. The actress is not only known for her performances but also her taste in fashion. Listed below are some of Nargis Fakhri's best western outfits:

READ:Nargis Fakhri's 'I Need A Vacation' Picture Screams 'Wow', Asks Fans An Important Question

Nargis Fakhri's photos: Best western outfits

Nargis Fakhri's images in this gorgeous purple dress are noteworthy. Nargis looks stunning in the rare plush purple color. She keeps it chic with a pair of chunky earrings and dark purple lipstick. Nargis throws on a great pair of heels to complete her look.

Nargis Fakhri is seen wearing a satin printed jumpsuit. The silver ensemble looks great as Nargis poses under the sun. She keeps her look chic and modern with a bold lip color and stud earrings. Nargis dons this floral jumpsuit with a pair of chunky black platform heels.

READ:Nargis Fakhri Reveals Turning Down US Adult Magazine Shoot, Says "not Into Getting Naked"

READ:SPOTTED: Nargis Fakhri Wears The Perfect Summer Dress In Mumbai, Here’s How She Styled It

Nargis Fakhri looks stunning in this white puff-sleeved gown. The gown has a long trail to it. Nargis Fakhri looks like a princess as she poses in the white gown under the sunlight. Nargis completes her look with a pair of earrings and grey pointed heels.

READ:Nargis Fakhri: Watch Some Great Dance Numbers Of The Rockstar Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.