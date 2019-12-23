Naseeruddin Shah's Thought-provoking Dialogues That Give A Reality-check

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is famous for his crafting skills and versatility. The actor has been part of more than two-hundred films across various genres in the last five decades. Mohra, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Waiting, among others, are considered some of his best performances. The audience and fans have always appreciated his dialogue delivery. He has delivered many thought-provoking dialogues that have given a reality-check to the viewers. Here are some of his best dialogues which might seem relatable to everyone:

Ishqiya Series

Saat mukaam hote hai ishq mein … dilkashi, unss, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat, junoon aur maut.

Duniya mein sabse gehri dushmani miya biwi ki hoti hai.

China Gate

Haath mein bandook lekar apne aap ko bahadur samajhna utna hi aasaan hai jitna kisi nihatte ko buzdil samajhna.

Cancer se zyada khaufnak bimari toh aapki ragon mein daud rahi hai nafrat ki bimari, shaq ki bimari.

Sarfarosh

Kuch hosh nahi rehta, kuch dhyan nahi rehta, insaan mohabbat mein insaan nahi rehta.

Hamare ghav bahut gehre hai. woh itni aasani se nahin bharne wale.

Iqbal

Dimaag aur dil jab ek saath kaam karte hai na toh farak nahi padta hai ki dimaag kaunsa hai aur dil kaunsa hai.

Hum sab is duniya mein koi ek khaas kaam karne ke liye bheje gaye hai.

Yeh dimaag ka khel hai jo dil se khela jaata hai.

A Wednesday

Bheed toh dekhi hogi na aapne? Bheed mein se koi ek shakal chun lijiye, main woh hoon. I am just a stupid common man.

Aapke ghar mein jab cockroach aata hai toh aap kya karte hai Rathore sahab? Aap usko paalte nahi maarte hai. Ye chaar cockroach mera ghar ganda kar rahe the aur aaj main apna ghar saaf karna chahta hoon.

They asked us this question on a Friday, repeated it on Tuesday... I'am just replying on Wednesday.

The Dirty Picture

Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hai, tab sabse zyada mazaa sharifon ko hi aata hai.

Public saman dekhti hai, dukaan nahin.

Heroine ki zindagi is like an elected government. Paanch saal tak party, uskey baad support.

