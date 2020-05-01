Naseeruddin Shah Rubbishes Rumours On Health, Says 'I'm Fine, Observing The Lockdown'

On Friday, social media was flooded with speculations and rumours of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah being hospitalised. Rubbishing the reports, Wednesday actor on his Facebook account wrote that he is at home, observing lockdown.

The 69-year-old actor wrote, "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine. I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours."

Naseeruddin Shah's son and actor Vivaan Shah also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well."

All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well 🙏Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us 😔🙏 — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

Director Anubhav Sinha too replied to a fan who was spreading the fake news and wrote, "आप जानते हैं उन्हें? तौबा करो यार। कुछ भी बोलते हो। ठीक हैं वो, घर पे हैं। अभी बात हुई उनसे। नेट पे लिखने से पहले confirm किया करो। (Translation: 'Do you know them? Stop friend! You speak anything. Ok he is at home Just talked to him. Please confirm before writing on net.") [sic]

Reports about Shah's health started surfacing on social media as the industry was coming to terms with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, died on Thursday in a hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, while Irrfan, 54, passed away on Wednesday due to neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer.

'Frustration & external substances': Anupam Kher hammers Naseeruddin Shah for 'clown' jibe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.