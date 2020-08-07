National Handloom Day: Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Urge Fans To Support Weavers

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, scores of Bollywood stars are expressing their fondness for handloom sarees. Apart from expressing their love, the stars are also seen promoting the idea of Indian fabric industries that have suffered a major setback due to the ongoing pandemic. Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan shared throwback pictures while flaunting their love for handcrafted sarees.

Vidya Balan & Priyanka Chopra express fondness for handloom sarees

Versatile actress Vidya Balan who has all the looks to die for with her charming personality and love for silk sarees shared a throwback picture where she can be seen acing the fashion game in a beautiful mustard saree. While captioning the post, Vidya who is basking in the success of her latest film, Shakuntala Devi asked her fans and followers to resolve to support the weavers across the country in these difficult times. The actress further mentioned that this can only be done if people start purchasing and wearing their beautiful creations in their everyday life and also help keep the country’s handloom legacy alive.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture where she is looking gorgeous in a green handcrafted saree which she seems to have worn for a government award function. While captioning the post, The Sky is Pink actress wrote that the Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. At last, while asking the people to show their extensive support, Priyanka wrote that its time that people should support the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. Apart from the two actresses, Kangana Ranaut and Jahnvi Kapoor also expressed their love towards the handloom sarees and handicrafts.

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery pic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

The handloom sector is one of the major symbols of the cultural heritage of the country. As per reports, according to the statement by the Textile ministry, the handloom sector continues to be an important source of livelihood, especially for women, who form around 70% of the weavers or allied workers in the sector. The day is celebrated to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India’s socio-economic development. The year the aim of the ministry is to protect this heritage and to empower the workers in this sector.



According to reports, this year, as part of the social media campaign, the ministry has requested all the Union Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers, MPs as well as industrials of eminence to stand in solidarity with the handloom weaving community of the country through their social media accounts. Apart from that, the Secretaries to the central government and officers at equivalent levels have also been presented with a similar request.

