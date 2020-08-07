National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor promote Indian fabric industries

With the government striving hard to make the country self-reliant by supporting handicraft goods, several Bollywood stars are sharing their views on the same on National Handloom Day. Taking to the occasion, the official team of actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the actress while sending out a message of promoting Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet. Apart from Kangana, actress Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her fondness of wearing a handloom saree.

Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor promote handloom industries

The official team of the actress shared the post on Twitter where the Tanu Weds Manu actress can be seen sitting wearing an exquisite handloom saree while striking a pose with the handloom wheel. While captioning the post, the team wrote that the fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for the environment as there are certain challenges that call for new resolves.

Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/Zdj4TyhGrD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 7, 2020

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of the government award ceremonies where she is looking graceful in a handloom saree. While captioning the post, the actress who is awaiting the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wrote that this is her most favourite and special handloom saree. The actress further wrote that the weavers and artisans in the country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world.



The handloom sector is one of the major symbols of the cultural heritage of the country. As per reports, according to the statement by the Textile ministry, the handloom sector continues to be an important source of livelihood, especially for women, who form around 70% of the weavers or allied workers in the sector. The day is celebrated to honour the handloom community and acknowledge their contribution to India’s socio-economic development. The year the aim of the ministry is to protect this heritage and to empower the workers in this sector.

According to reports, this year, as part of the social media campaign, the ministry has requested all the Union Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers, MPs as well as industrials of eminence to stand in solidarity with the handloom weaving community of the country through their social media accounts. Apart from that, the Secretaries to the central government and officers at equivalent levels have also been presented with a similar request.

