Assamese Bride Adorns Silk Handloom Mask For Her Wedding, Idea Lauded By Netizens

In this time of lockdown, plans have been shelved, be it weddings or vacations. As wedding plans fell through, people have come up with several artistic ways to make sure precautions are taken to be safe from the Coronavirus. One such person is a bride from Assam who sported a precautionary face mask that matched with her bridal wear.

Assamese bride adorns silk handloom mask for the wedding goes viral

Many pictures and videos of an Assamese bride's marriage ceremony have surfaced online. The marriage happened in Guwahati on May 22, and the bride and groom were seen donning matching silk handloom face masks at their wedding ceremony. The masks were made by designer Nandini Borkakati who recently spoke to a leading daily. She said that the mask was made of Assam’s Paat silk which was then adorned with kingkhap motif. She then added that the aim was to encourage people to wear fabric made makes that are unique and have creative designs instead of surgical masks. Take a look at the picture here to know more.

The Assamese bride's designers also added that when they got the order to make masks for the bride and the groom, they wanted to make something very glamorous. Borkakati added that she planned to use tassels in a unique way so that the mask was reusable.

A TikTok video of the Assamese bride went viral. The makeup artist who shared the video said that they did not expect the video to go viral. She also added that the video garnered 1.3 million views in just 20 hours. Take a look at the video:

Many fans lauded this new creative fashion. Check some of the comments below:

