National Siblings Day: Bhumi Pednekar To Arjun Kapoor, B'wood Actors Share Sweet Messages

National Siblings Day is celebrated every year on April 10 and individuals take the opportunity on this special day to send their best wishes to their brothers and sisters. Several actors and popular celebrities from the Bollywood film industry took to social media on Sunday to remember their siblings on the occasion. Some of them include Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and others.

Bollywood celebrities celebrate National Siblings Day

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are some of the famous siblings of Bollywood and the Ishaqzaade actor took to his social media account on the occasion of National Siblings Day to share a sweet picture with his sister. He posted a throwback picture, in which the duo can be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they pose for the camera and smile from ear to ear. He captioned the post, "Good bad ugly... We always got each other."

Last seen in Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar also took to Instagram to share a sweet video montage including some memorable moments with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. The duo was seen hugging each other, posing for goofy pictures, and much more. She also included a childhood picture of the sibling duo and captioned the video, "It’s our day."

Tiger Shroff also headed to social media to share a picture with his sister Krishna Shroff. In the image, she was seen carrying the actor on her shoulders as the duo posed for the camera. Called her his 'little bro', the Bollywood star wished her a happy National Siblings Day.

Sara Ali Khan also took the opportunity to share a fun video featuring her and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the short clip, the duo was seen engaging in some fun banter, which also included their mom, Amrita Singh. The sibling duo can be seen teasing each other in the video as they both get ready for a photoshoot. The actor is also known for her poetic Instagram captions and penned down a creative few lines on National Siblings Day. She wrote, "Happy Sibling’s Day, Watch us laugh, sing and play,

I know I’m annoying by the way, But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay."

Image: Instagram/@samikshapednekar, @arjunkapoor