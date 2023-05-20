Navya Naveli Drives Tractor In Village, Rumoured Beau Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her driving a tractor. The actress took on this fun challenge during her time in Ganeshpura, a village in Gujarat. Rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi has also reacted to her little adventure.

Navya Naveli drives a tractor

Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle to share a short reel of herself driving a tractor. Navya could be seen being directed on the know-how of handling a tractor as it is evidently her first-time driving one. Post that, the video cut to Navya seated on a charpai (cot) surrounded by the women of the village as they could be seen listening in rapt attention to an ongoing presentation. The video went on to show Navya taking a stroll through Ganeshpura, laced with shots of the lush green and floral sceneries. The women could also be seen thanking Navya by offering her freshly plucked flowers and putting a tikka on her forehead.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts



Navya's post was flooded with comments appreciating her time in the village, with particular emphasis on her stint driving a tractor. One of them, was rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi. Siddhant's fun comment read, "Nadiyan ke par!". Mother Shweta Bachchan also commented on Navya's reel saying, "how lovely darling!".

On the work front for Navya



Navya Naveli Nanda is a socially-motivated entrepreneur. She runs a women-centric health tech company called Aara Health. The focus of the company in their own words, is, "building, creating, and providing scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women in India."

On the work front for Siddhant



Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Phone Bhoot. The actor is currently shooting for film Yudhra in which he will be seen in the role of Agastya. Siddhant has also completed filming for Ananya Panday-starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, more details on which are yet to be announced.