Siddhant Chaturvedi Set To Feature In FIFA World Cup Anthem With Rapper Lil Baby; See Pics

Popular Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and shared pictures from his video shoot with American rapper Lil Baby for the official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack. Captioning the post, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor wrote, “FIFA anthem loading,” while also mentioning Lil Baby and Director X. It is understood that the video will be released during the FIFA World Cup final.

Lil Baby earlier partnered with a brand to prepare a high-energy anthem for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As per FIFA, the song is named ‘The World Is Yours to Take' and is the third release to feature on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

“The high-energy anthem samples the chorus of Tears For Fears’ iconic hit, Everybody Wants to Rule the World, and will be featured in Budweiser’s campaign content surrounding football’s greatest global festival, which will begin in Qatar on 20 November,” FIFA said in a statement before the tournament kicked off.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's popularity among Indian masses

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a much-loved actor among the Indian audience, most remembered for portraying MC Sher in the Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy’. In his most recent assignment, the 29-year-old featured in ‘Phone Booth’, alongside popular stars Katrina Kaif and Ishan Khatter. Masses will certainly be excited to see Chaturvedi, another Bollywood star associating themselves with FIFA after Nora Fatehi performed in the opening ceremony of the marquee football event earlier.

'Lil Baby will also collaborate with other leading artists worldwide': FIFA

It is pertinent to mention that, in the statement announcing the track, FIFA revealed Lil Baby would collaborate with several artists for the song. “Lil Baby will celebrate the release of the single and his new album with a live performance with Budweiser during the tournament. Budweiser and Lil Baby will also collaborate with other leading artists worldwide to release new versions of the track, with the single’s official music video set to be filmed and released at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” another excerpt from FIFA’s statement read.