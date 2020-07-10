Navya Naveli Is All Hearts For Meezaan’s Picture With Grandfather Jagdeep; Check Post

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep passed away at his residence in suburban Mumbai on July 8, 2020, plunging the entire film industry into a state of grief. While many members of the film fraternity paid their tribute to the late actor, his grandson Meezaan also took to his social media to share an adorable picture with him. While fans expressed their condolences in the post, Meezaan's close friend Navya Naveli also had the most beautiful reaction to the picture.

Meezan shared a lovely picture with grandfather Jagdeep

The Malal actor shared a childhood picture of his wherein he can be seen kissing his late grandfather lovingly on the cheeks. While the Sholay actor can be seen sporting a white shirt along with blue jacket and a cap, a little Meezaan can be seen donning a blue and white attire. The picture will surely leave any die-hard fan of the late actor teary-eyed.

Navya Naveli had a beautiful reaction to the picture

Navya was quick to have an endearing reaction to the post. She left a red heart emoji for the beautiful picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the Hungama 2 actor along with Navya's reaction to it.

The late actor was best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay and was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery in south Mumbai's Byculla neighborhood at around 2.30 pm on Thursday. According to media reports, there were around 10 to 12 people in attendance at the funeral including sons, actor Jaaved, producer Naved, grandson Meezaan, and industry colleague Johny Lever. Reportedly, after completing the final rituals, Jaaved, along with Naved and Meezaan also stepped out to speak to the media.

While speaking to the media, Javed reportedly apologized for making them wait and also asked them for refreshments. He thanked everyone for sending their condolences to his father. He further expressed his gratitude to everyone for bestowing immense love, blessings, and wishes towards his late father for the past 70 years.

From a child artiste to a lead actor and then a comic icon, Jagdeep had appeared in around 400 films in Bollywood. But it was his character as Soorma Bhopali that is etched in the audience's minds even today. He also went on to direct the movie 'Soorma Bhopali' with his character as the protagonist. Jagdeep also played memorable roles in films like Khilona, Brahmachari, Purana Mandir, Andaz Apna Apna, Phool Aur Kaante, among others.

