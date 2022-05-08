Navya Naveli's Latest Post Delivers Message On 'consent'; Amitabh Bachchan Finds It 'cool'

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The celeb granddaughter may be away from the showbiz, but manages to be in the limelight, sometimes for her rumoured relationship with Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and sometimes for her cute social media banter with her grandpa Amitabh Bachchan.

Navya shares a very special bond with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor never fails to shower love on his granddaughter as he is often seen dropping heartfelt comments on her social media posts. Recently, as Navya posted a picture with a 'strong message', grandpa Amitabh Bachchan's reaction caught netizens' attention.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Navya Naveli's post

On Saturday, Navya Naveli took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her wearing a white coloured T-shirt and a pair of brown trousers. The T-shirt had a strong message on 'Consent' inscribed on it. Sharing the photo, Navya wrote in the caption "क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it ✌🏼".

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section. Navya's post not only caught fans' attention but her BFF gang including Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and other family members, including mom Shweta, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to the post. Amitabh who is a doting grandpa to his granddaughter wrote "Cool 😎" in the comments section.

Here, take a look at their comments-

Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of scenic view of Rishikesh captured by Navya Naveli

A few days back Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture that perfectly captured Rishikesh's beautiful landscape. He began his caption of the post with a quote by the legendary Harivansh Rai Bachchan that read, "Yeh chaand udit ho kar nabh mein kuch taap mitata jeewan ka (This moon rises in the sky and removes heat from our lives).”

He continued, "Rishikesh at night pic by Navya .. and one of the 3 jhoolas .. Lachman, Ram or Janaki .. in my time during shoot of Ganga ki Saugandh there was just one Lachman Jhoola .. the one on which I galloped a horse on !!." Reacting to his post, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emoticons. Fans also lauded her photography skills.

Here, take a look-

Image: Instagram@navyananda, PTI