Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Cool Pic In A White Hoodie; Navya Naveli Asks If She Can Have It

Legendary veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan currently has a lot on his plate. The actor has several projects in the pipeline and is also waiting for some of their releases. After a short break, the actor is back to work in his uber-cool style. He recently shared a collage of photos of him wearing a white hoodie that caught the attention of his granddaughter Navya Naveli.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of him stepping out from his car in an uber-cool ensemble. The actor wore a white coloured hoodie with red and black prints. He paired it with black pants and matching shoes. The actor completed his look with his glasses and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he kept himself safe with a black mask. Sharing the photo, the actor revealed he is back to work and is taking care of all the safety protocols. In the caption, he wrote, "okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED."

Big B's latest photo caught the attention of his granddaughter Navya Naveli. Navya took to the comment section to ask the actor if she could have his hoodie. She wrote, "Can I have this hoodie?" Amitabh Bachchan's fans agreed with Navya and complimented him for his look. Actor Ronit Bose Roy, who adores the veteran star, wrote, "Loveeeeee the hoodie ! Too much OG swag in the pic!"

Amitabh Bachchan quips he does not have work

Amitabh Bachchan is an active social media user. The actor often shares glimpses of his daily life via the platform and also shares his thoughts with his fans. About a day ago, the actor shared a closeup selfi featuing him in a bushy beard. Sharing the picture, he mentioned how he does not have any work and the only thing growing is his beard. He wrote, "Kaam vaam sab band hai... bas daadhi badhti jaa rhi hai." His fans reacted to the photo and called the actor cute.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects in his kitty. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund, Goodbye, Project K, and Uunchai in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@navyananda