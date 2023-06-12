Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Starrer Tiku Weds Sheru Locks OTT Release Date

Prime Video has set June 23 as the global premiere date for comedy drama “Tiku Weds Sheru”. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, “Tiku Weds Sheru” is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood. The film will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, the streamer said in a press note.

Kangana said it was a “challenging-yet-enriching” experience to work as a creative producer on “Tiku Weds Sheru”.

“‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process… My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide… I hope the audience will shower love on the film,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video, said they are delighted to partner with Kangana’s production banner for the comedy drama about “dreams, passion and transformation”.

“Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion,” she said.