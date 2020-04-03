Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not Given Dialogues For 'Badlapur'? Read Facts About The Film

Be it his skilful portrayal of a Mumbai-based gangster Ganesh Gaithonde in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or nuanced performance of a sadistic in Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in the much-acclaimed film, Badlapur stands out, as the actor became a household name post the success of the film. Here are a few facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.
The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister.
