Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Not Given Dialogues For 'Badlapur'? Read Facts About The Film

Be it his skilful portrayal of a Mumbai-based gangster Ganesh Gaithonde in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or nuanced performance of a sadistic in Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with his performances. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in the much-acclaimed film, Badlapur stands out, as the actor became a household name post the success of the film. Here are a few facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.

As per reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not given any dialogues. The actor had once revealed that he did whatever he wanted and improvised many scenes.

If the reports are to be believed, director Sriram Raghavan was narrating the script to producer Dinesh Vijan, when Varun Dhawan called. Dinesh Vijan invited Varun Dhawan over as he was in the vicinity. Sriram Raghavan narrated the script to Varun Dhawan, who instantly liked the script, thus leading to the casting of Varun Dhawan.

The film marks the third film collaboration of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi, as they co-starred in Gangs of Wasseypur and Shorts.

As per reports, director Sriram Raghavan made Varun Dhawan watch dark-toned Hollywood movies like 21 Grams in order to make him prepare for his role.

Famous Konkani songs Ugdaas and Undra Mojya Mama are sung by the musicians in the Konkan restaurant owned by Vinay Pathak in the film.

If the reports are to be believed, Badlapur is inspired by Italian Noir novel Death's Dark Abyss by Massimi Carlotto.

The film marks Varun Dhawan's first serious movie.

The movie was produced by actor and producer Saif Ali Khan.

What's next for Nawazuddin?

The actor will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister.

