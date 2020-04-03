'I Look forward': Chidambaram To Watch PM Modi's Video With Eagle Eye; States Expectations

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday evening said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Friday. Chidambaram said that he expects that Prime Minister will fill the "glaring gaps" in FAP (financial assistance package) and announce a Livelihood Support Package for the categories of poor that were "completely left out" by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

I look forward to the @narendramodi’s address to the nation tomorrow at 9 am.



I expect PM will fill the glaring gaps in FAP I and announce a Livelihood Support Package for the categories of poor that were completely left out by @nsitharaman. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 2, 2020

In another tweet, the Congress leader said that he also expects that the PM will appoint an Economic Task Force which was also recommended by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday to draw up short, medium and long term plans to arrest the slide, protect current levels of employment and wages, and revive the engines of economic growth.

Earlier on Thursday, Chidambaram alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a series of tweets, he said it is the ninth day since the miserly FAP(financial assistance plan) I was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked where is the promised FAP II.

It is the 9th day since the miserly FAP I was announced by @nsitharaman. Where is the promised FAP II ?



In my view, FAP II must address the gaps and shortcomings in FAP I and the needs of the categories that were completely left out earlier . — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 2, 2020

FM Sitharaman had last week announced an economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore with a focus on marginalised sections amid the coronavirus lockdown.

'I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians'

The PM has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India. In his first address, he called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.



कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

