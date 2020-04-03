The Debate
'I Look forward': Chidambaram To Watch PM Modi's Video With Eagle Eye; States Expectations

Politics

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday evening said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Friday.

Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday evening said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Friday. Chidambaram said that he expects that Prime Minister will fill the "glaring gaps" in FAP (financial assistance package) and announce a Livelihood Support Package for the categories of poor that were "completely left out" by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

'I look forward to Narendra Modi's address'

In another tweet, the Congress leader said that he also expects that the PM will appoint an Economic Task Force which was also recommended by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday to draw up short, medium and long term plans to arrest the slide, protect current levels of employment and wages, and revive the engines of economic growth.

Earlier on Thursday, Chidambaram alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a series of tweets, he said it is the ninth day since the miserly FAP(financial assistance plan) I was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked where is the promised FAP II.

FM Sitharaman had last week announced an economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore with a focus on marginalised sections amid the coronavirus lockdown.

READ | Are Temperature guns accurate? Here's how the Coronavirus-era thermometer substitutes work

READ | Mumbai's Dharavi reports second positive case of novel Coronavirus; after first death

'I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians'

The PM has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India. In his first address, he called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

READ | '29 of 32 who tested positive on Wednesday attended Nizamuddin event': Delhi Health Min

READ | Police attacked & abused in Mumbai's Dharavi amid lockdown after slum's first Covid death

(With PTI inputs)

