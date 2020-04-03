FLOTUS Melania Trump Dials Canada's Sophie Trudeau Amid Latter's Recovery From Coronavirus

First lady of the United States Melania Trump has spoken to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and expressed her good wishes amid the latter's recovery from Coronavirus.

In a tweet on Thrusday, Trump said that she expressed her good wishes and that the two spoke on how to deal with the pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

FLOTUS speaks to Sophie

Just spoke w/ Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of #Canada. I expressed well wishes for her good health, following her recovery from #COVID19, & my gratitude for the special relationship between our two countries as we address the challenges related to the pandemic. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 2, 2020

A release by the White House read, "First Lady Trump conveyed the importance of the two countries’ strong economic ties, noting the recent restriction on cross-border travel related to non-essential travel while keeping the border open to essential workers and $1.7 billion in daily trade in goods. They also noted the immense multilateral repatriation efforts to bring Americans and Canadians home from cruise ships and other places around the globe, and agreed to stay in touch as the two countries work to defeat the pandemic."

Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that Sophie Trudeau had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self-isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms. Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in fine form.

In a statement on Saturday, March 28, Sophie Trudeau said, "I am feeling so much better. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Canada has reported more than 9000 cases of the virus with more than 100 people losing their lives.

