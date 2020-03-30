Nawazuddin Siddiqui In 'Roam Rome Mein': What To Expect From His Next With Tannishtha

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the few stars, who have managed to shun the stereotypes with his performances and has become the film industry’s most-known names. From Sacred Games to Black Friday, the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films in his career and has garnered immense appreciation for the same.

Nawazuddin is currently on a busy schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the year. The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Roam Rome Mein, which is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the film:

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

As reported by a leading daily, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee's film Roam Rome Mein has been selected for screening at the Rome Film Festival. The upcoming psychological-drama will have its pre-opening screening at Casa del Cinema in the Italian capital city at the film festival, which begins on October 17. The film marks the directorial debut of Tannishtha.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's last venture

The actor last graced the big screen with Athiya Shetty, in the much-acclaimed film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the story of an elderly man marrying a girl, who is much younger than him.

