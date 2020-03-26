Nawazuddin Siddiqui Replaced A Popular Actor In 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'? Read More Facts

The only Indian film to have received a spot in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century, Gangs of Wasseypur, follows the spine-chilling story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles. Here are a few facts about the movie you probably had no idea about.

Nawazuddin's Gangs of Wasseypur trivia

As seen in the movie, Sardar Khan's son Perpendicular and his friend Tangent are seen watching Munnabhai MBBS. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Faizal Khan Perpendicular's elder brother in the film, played a 'blink-and-you-miss-him' role in the same film before he shot to prominence.

Music composer of the film, Sneha Khanwalkar worked on the soundtrack over a year before shooting of the film began. She travelled to places such as Trinidad, West Indies to record Chutney music, a fusion of Caribbean and songs of Bihari migrants that were taken there in the 1830s as slaves.

Gangs of Wasseypur is Bollywood's first commercial film to feature at the Cannes Film Festival.

Piyush Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia were given the discretion to decide who, among them, would perform the roles of Nasir and Ramadhir. Mishra chose the role of Nasir and Dhulia portrayed Ramadhir Singh in the film.

Sardar Khan's name was suggested by Manoj Bajpayee himself.

Gangs of Wasseypur received four nominations, including Best Film and Best Director, at the 55th Asia-Pacific Film Festival.

As per reports, the crew promoted a fake electoral campaign through the streets of Mumbai and Delhi to market the second part of the film.

Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast Ravi Kishan in the film. Reports have that after hearing a negative rumour about him, Anurag didn't cast him. However, to pay for his mistake, Anurag Kashyap cast him in Mukkabaaz, as added by the reports.

As per reports, Anurag Kashyap was coerced by the local don of Bihar after the film released.

