Nawazuddin Siddiqui Teams With Sudhir Mishra, Says 'dream Came True After 20 Years'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has been roped in to play the lead in Netflix's upcoming film Serious Men, an adaption of Manu Joseph's book of the same name, on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt letter for director Sudhir Mishra. Sharing an anecdote from 2000, Nawaz said that he kept waiting to work with the director and his 'itch' to work with him is finally over after 20 years.

In the note penned in Hindi, Nawaz says,

In the year 2000 during Calcutta Mail's shooting, an assistant director promised me that he will make me meet the film's director Sudhir Mishra. He told me, 'Come on the set but come near me only when I raise my hand'. I reached the set and was standing in the crowd, waiting for the assistant to raise his hand. After an hour, he raised his hand and I ran towards him and Mishra ji was sitting next to him. Assistant saw me and asked me what I was doing there and I said, 'You raised your hand and that is why I ran here'. To this, the assistant said, 'I did it because I was itchy, please go back and come when I call you.' I went in the crowd again. I waited for a long time but everyone got busy and he never raised his hand. I also got lost in the Mumbai crowd with a hope and that itch that I would meet Sudhir Mishra one day. 20 years later... I am now working with him.

ABOUT SERIOUS MEN

The project will mark the 45-year-old actor's second outing on the streaming service after critically-acclaimed show "Sacred Games". "Serious Men" will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. The story revolves around wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius, to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

