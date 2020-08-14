Last Updated:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Top 5 Scene-stealer Performances From His Netflix Releases; Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's scene-stealer moments as shared by Netflix. The scenes include from his popular projects like Raat Akeli Hai, Sacred Games, etc.

Written By
Chitra Jain
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche in the Bollywood for himself by portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed in his off-beat film choices. The success of his much-acclaimed series Sacred Games along with immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the much-admired two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur will always stay in our hearts.

Recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a video of a set of five popular scenes from his Netflix original series. The video includes some of the best and most-loved performances of Nawazuddin from Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai, and Gangs Wasseypur: Part 2. Many fans commented on this video, appreciating Nawazuddin’s five best performances. 

Also read | Rahat Indori's death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohit Chauhan, Nagma, among others, pay tribute

Details on Top 5 Nawazuddin Siddiqui moments as shared in this Twitter post

 

Check out the post shared by the actor-:

Here we have detailed the 5 scenes mentioned in the video

Scene 1: Sacred Games

In the series, the two lead characters have been the centre of attraction, that is Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh. As per the reports and reviews, these characters were extremely brave and interesting to discuss. The way Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to narrate his dialogues was thrilling and the viewer never expected that he would ever express his amazing acting skills. The first scene includes his epic dialogue, “Pechli Baar Kya Bola Tha Tu?... Aukaat”.

Scene 2 : Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai, this recent release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an Indian crime drama film. The film is directed by Honey Trehan and stars  Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. Nawazuddin plays the role of a cop in the film, who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member. Here is one of the best scenes from the film, Raat Akeli Hai”.

“Aap Sab Ko Hum Ek Baat Bata Dete Hai.

Yaha Jo Kaand Hua Hai Na, Hum Karenge Uski Jaach,

Kisko Ghar Pakadna Hai, Kisko Bahar Phekna Hai,

Voh Sab Humare Jimme Hai.

Isilea Humari Permission Ke Bina, Koi Bhi Yaha Se Bahar Nhi Jayega, Samjhe?”

Scene 3: Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 was an Indian film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This film was the second instalment of the Gangs of Wasseypur series centred on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families. Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 was an Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Quadri, Rajkumar Rao and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. One of the best scenes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 is given in this video.

“A Man: Maaf Kar Dijiye Yaar Bhaiy

Faizal: Pehan (He gives the man a glares to wear)

When he wears it, Nawazuddin says, Ekdum Shaakaal Lag Raha Hai, and then shoots him”

Also read |   Nawazuddin Siddiqui's top 5 performances that left an impact on viewers; check list

Scene 4: Again from Raat Akeli Hai

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui says film 'worth Rs 100 cr and Rs 15 cr have same viewership' on OTT

Scene 5: Again from Sacred Games

Ganesh Gaitonde: “Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Ki, Apun Hi Bhagwaan Hai”

Also read |  Vegamovies leaks Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte starrer Netflix film 'Raat Akeli Hai'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all