Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Top 5 Scene-stealer Performances From His Netflix Releases; Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche in the Bollywood for himself by portraying complex characters with ease. His acting skills are witnessed in his off-beat film choices. The success of his much-acclaimed series Sacred Games along with immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the much-admired two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur will always stay in our hearts.

Recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a video of a set of five popular scenes from his Netflix original series. The video includes some of the best and most-loved performances of Nawazuddin from Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai, and Gangs Wasseypur: Part 2. Many fans commented on this video, appreciating Nawazuddin’s five best performances.

Details on Top 5 Nawazuddin Siddiqui moments as shared in this Twitter post

Check out the post shared by the actor-:

Here we have detailed the 5 scenes mentioned in the video

Scene 1: Sacred Games

In the series, the two lead characters have been the centre of attraction, that is Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh. As per the reports and reviews, these characters were extremely brave and interesting to discuss. The way Nawazuddin Siddiqui used to narrate his dialogues was thrilling and the viewer never expected that he would ever express his amazing acting skills. The first scene includes his epic dialogue, “Pechli Baar Kya Bola Tha Tu?... Aukaat”.

Your role of Gytonde bhie and faizal bhie has a separate fan base 😍 — Ghazi Raza (@CallMeGhazi) August 13, 2020

You rock sir!! Ganesh gaitonde💥💥🔥🔥 — Memer (@Memer11781417) August 13, 2020

Scene 2 : Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai, this recent release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an Indian crime drama film. The film is directed by Honey Trehan and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava. Nawazuddin plays the role of a cop in the film, who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member. Here is one of the best scenes from the film, Raat Akeli Hai”.

“Aap Sab Ko Hum Ek Baat Bata Dete Hai. Yaha Jo Kaand Hua Hai Na, Hum Karenge Uski Jaach, Kisko Ghar Pakadna Hai, Kisko Bahar Phekna Hai, Voh Sab Humare Jimme Hai. Isilea Humari Permission Ke Bina, Koi Bhi Yaha Se Bahar Nhi Jayega, Samjhe?”

I am a big fan of yours nawaz sir, aap character mein jaan daal dete hain. We love you, also kindly if you could say something about the current case of sushanth and disha salian, its sad what happened but the whole bollywood is acting as nothing happened! #DishaAndSSRHomicide — Iamguddu (@Iamguddu4) August 13, 2020

Scene 3: Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2

Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 was an Indian film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This film was the second instalment of the Gangs of Wasseypur series centred on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families. Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 was an Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Quadri, Rajkumar Rao and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. One of the best scenes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the film, Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 is given in this video.

“A Man: Maaf Kar Dijiye Yaar Bhaiy Faizal: Pehan (He gives the man a glares to wear) When he wears it, Nawazuddin says, Ekdum Shaakaal Lag Raha Hai, and then shoots him”

Gazabb all r superb.. SIR aapne har movie me kamaal kia aur SIR latest aapki latest acting in raat akeli h.. This is a mature superb mature class act.. SIR gangs of wassepur 3 Mai apko Mai lead karna hai with zeeshan bhai — ILMAS SRK (@IlmasSRK) August 13, 2020

Scene 4: Again from Raat Akeli Hai

Just finished "raat akeli hai" Just awesome. Loved the dialogue "Itne bekar admee nahi hai hum k tumko fasa de" — Mann Parmar (@mannparmar277) August 13, 2020

Scene 5: Again from Sacred Games

Ganesh Gaitonde: “Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Ki, Apun Hi Bhagwaan Hai”

Ur the best actor evergreen actor keep it up 👍 — ALEEM R QURAISHI (@Aleemquraishi7) August 13, 2020

