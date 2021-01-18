Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leaves For London To Shoot 'Sangeen', Says 'the Show Must Go On'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is all set to star in director Jaideep Chopra's Sangeen, left for London on Monday amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The film also features his Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi.

Nawazuddin on his Instagram shared a picture from the airport and wrote, "Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On." [sic] Nawaz was seen wearing a black face mask and a cap with his headphones on.

Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On ! #SangeenStartsInLondon pic.twitter.com/nlU9nFOOEl — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) January 18, 2021

Siddiqui in October described Sangeen as a "unique film" and said that he is thrilled to be essaying a "thought-provoking character". "I am looking forward to teaming up once again with Elnaaz Norouzi after 'Sacred Games'. The script is an experimental one and I am sure Jaideep Chopra will do full justice to it and together we will be able to discover something novel," the actor said in a statement.

Sangeen is jointly produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films and Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts. Chopra, who has also written the film, said he could not think of anyone else but Siddiqui for the part.

"He is an actor par excellence and I couldn't think of anyone more deserving than him to bring a sense of authenticity to my film. Elnaaz Norouzi has an innate creative acumen and this film will showcase her in a brand-new light within the cinematic ecosphere," Chopra said in October.



Singer-songwriter-rapper Raftaar, who worked on Siddiqui's Manto, has been roped in for the film's music.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie Serious Men was released on Netflix and was widely applauded by the masses as well as film critics. The Sudhi Mishra directorial premiered on the streamer on October 2, 2020, and starred Indira Tiwari and Aakshath Das in the lead roles alongside Nawazuddin.

(With PTI inputs)

