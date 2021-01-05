Nawazuddin Siddiqui Confirms That 'Sacred Games 3' Isn't Happening; Read For Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has confirmed that Sacred Games 3 isn't even close to becoming a reality. While providing the reason for the same, he has said that everything that was a part of the Vikram Chandra novel has been adapted for the series, both the seasons of which are available on Netflix. The lead Sacred Games cast member during an interaction with India.com confirmed the same. Sacred Games 3 was one of the most anticipated series renewals that binge-watchers and fans of the show from around the world were waiting for. However, it appears that the book-to-series adaptation of Vikram Chandra novel of the same name met its conclusion during the final chapters of the second season.

Sacred Games cast:

Sacred Games is the first Indian Netflix Original series that the officials at the streaming giant's office had decided to produce. Sacred Games plot unfolds across two timelines. One of them is set in the Mumbai that was a part of the retro era and in the same, the focus is on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde. The second timeline, on the other hand, is centred on Saif Ali Khan's Sartaaj Singh and unfolds in a more recent time period. At the beginning of the series, it is seen that Siddiqui's yesteryear gangster character, Ganesh Gaitonde, during a conversation with Sartaaj Singh, hints at an impending doom that awaits Mumbai after three weeks since their encounter. The timeline of the past is essentially Ganesh Gaitonde's origin story, while the more recent timeline is about Sartaj's quest to figure out the catastrophe that will befall on his city after the mentioned time period has lapsed.

Sacred Games key characters:

As the Sacred Games plot progresses, the viewers get introduced to the likes of Radhika Apte's Anjali Mathur, Kubbra Sait's Cuckoo, Jatin Sarna's Bunty. Elnaaz Norouzi's Zoya Mirza and Neeraj Kabi's inspector Parulkar, to name a few. The second season of Sacred Games introduces its viewers to Pankaj Tripathi's Guruji and Kalki Koechlin's Batya, amongst others. As of this writing, Sacred Games has a rating of 8.6 on IMDb.

