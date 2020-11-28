Nawazuddin Siddiqui says most commercial cinema 'brainless'; shares OTT's impact on it

Not many would have imagined a time when all the major ventures would bypass a big screen release to hit Over-the-Top platforms. However, the impact of COVID-19 has been so much that even after the governments allowed the re-opening of theatres, hardly any films are releasing on the big screen. Amid the growing popularity of digital streaming websites and the content on them, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated that he is happy that the shift impacted ‘brainless cinema.’

READ: Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Review: The Nawazuddin Starrer Gives An Essence Of Rawness

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on OTT platforms

In an interview with PTI, Nawazuddin credited OTT platforms for shifting audiences’ interest from ‘brainless’ films to world cinema and other kinds of ventures.

"Most of the commercial cinema is brainless, especially the formulaic films. If you continue to talk about brainless things, then thanks to OTT now, people watched world cinema during the pandemic. I hope they were educated by that," he said on the sidelines of a discussion organised by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. "Otherwise, people thought a film was all about hero, heroine, six songs and the woman being in it only to fall in love. It was important for this kind of cinema to get impacted," he added. "We shouldn't make OTT a business, because then the same pattern will be repeated. What you were watching in theatres, now you'd watch the same kind of films on OTT, which won't be good."

READ: 'Sacred Games 2' Episodes: See A Complete Episode List Of This Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer

The Manto star believed that OTT industry was also getting ‘trapped’ in business, and sensationalism, that the makers needed to come out of.

"In the last few months, I saw a couple of episodes (of other shows) and realised one should create something of their own. If you try to capture 'Sacred Games', you won't be able to because it has gone far ahead," the actor said.

"'Sacred Games' became a hit not because of the abuses but because of its strong subtext, characters, vision. If you only try to think, 'Oh, even we will add abuses to our show, it'll become a hit,' then it'll become shallow." "The kind of content coming on OTT now, which is a bit sexual, sensational and with abuses suggests we are already trapped. We need to get out of it soon,"

Nawazuddin stars in OTT ventures

Nawazuddin himself had three releases directly online during the lockdown, Raat Akeli Hai, Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa and Serious Men. Serious Men in particular was highly praised by the stars of the film industry, among others. This is after starring in Sacred Games, which was among the first Indian shows to have attained popularity on OTT and his character Gaitonde finding a substantial fan following.

Nawazuddin has other films in his kitty as well. This includes Bole Chudiyan opposite Tamanaah Bhatia. He also signed a romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Called Out Colour Bias In Bollywood: 'I Never Focus On That'

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Pays Tribute To Guru Valentin Teplyakov, Mourns 'irreparable Loss'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.