Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Most Notable Collaborations With Bollywood Directors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in the Indian film industry is widely acclaimed. The actor is popular for his role as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games; as Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, and many more. He has also appeared in several other movies too, like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar and many more.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Debuted As A Singer With A Song In 'Manto'? Know Details

Often, the actor has worked with Anurag Kashyap in the films. The actor has shown that he possesses exceptional acting skills which is evident when you see him onscreen. Let’s take a look at the directors with whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies Where He Played A Die-hard Romantic; 'Munna Michael' & More

Directors Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with

Rajkumar Hirani

For those who did not know, Nawaz has also appeared in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai M.B.B.S. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The actor has a small role as a pickpocketer in the film.

Anurag Kashyap

Nawaz has also worked with Anurag Kashyap on various occasions. The director’s Sacred Games was a big hit and told an intriguing story. Siddiqui has also appeared in two Gangs Of Wasseypur films which are also helmed by Kashyap. His collaboration with Anurag Kashyap helped put him in the spotlight. He also appeared in Raman Raghav 2.0, which is also directed by Kashyap.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Siddiqui has worked with Sajid Nadiadwala in the movie Kick, where he played the role of the antagonist. He also collaborated with Kabir Khan in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The actor has also appeared in Riteish Batra’s The Lunchbox and Photograph. Siddiqui has appeared in Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which is a 2017 thriller. With Debamitra Biswal he worked on the film Motichoor Chaknachoor, which is a 2019 comedy-drama. With director Ketan Mehta, he worked on the film, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, which is a real-life story of a man who sets out to carve a road through the Mammoth peak. The actor has also appeared alongside several popular actors, one of them being Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. The film was released in 2017 and Siddiqui played the role of a cop in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.