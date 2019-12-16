Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies: Top 5 Best Movies Of The Actor So Far!

There are a few actors in Bollywood who are known for their fine acting skills. Amongst the very few is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who started off with small roles, but his hard work and choices of films gave him immense popularity and fan following. Today, the journey of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his films are most talked about. Here are some of the films you must watch.

Nawazudddin Siddiqui movies

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Manjhi-The Mountain Man was not as popular than the rest of his movies but, this movie is one of the best movies of Nawazudin Siddiqui. It is based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, India’s mountain man, who made a road through the mountains of Gehlaur. He decides to make a road after he loses his wife and out of sheer rage, he decides to carve a road right through the mountain.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 too was another Nawazudin Siddiqui's best movie. He delivered a pitch-perfect performance in the dark thriller. He played a negative role of a psychotic murderer in the film but still, his role was most appreciated. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, a police officer in whom Nawazuddin Siddiqui tends to find his partner in crime.

Badlapur

Badlapur stars Nawazudin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam. Nawazudin Siddiqui played a negative role in this movie too. His character of a psychotic killer was similar to his role in Raman Raghav, but this film was loved too. The entire film is about Varun Dhawan chasing Nawazuddin Siddiqui who happens to murder his wife.

Gangs of Wasseypur 2

This movie changed Nawazudin Siddiqui’s life and career entirely. This was probably one of the biggest films of his career. The film was made in two parts which released the same year and both the parts were equally a superhit. It Gangs of Waseypur is a revenge film and Nawazudin Siddiqui played the role of Manoj Bajpayee.se

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In the movie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazudin Siddiqui played the role of a Pakistani Journalist who helps Salman Khan in finding the parents of the girl, Munni. Although, he initially meets Salman Khan just for the sake of his story, but later decides to stay with them throughout the journey. He as a journalist even records their journey and with the help of his contacts helps the girl meet her parents.

