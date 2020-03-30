When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed That A Scene From 'GOW' Was Inspired By His Real Life

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the few stars, who have managed to shun the stereotypes with his performances and has become the film industry’s most-known names. From Sacred Games to Black Friday, the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films in his career and has garnered immense appreciation for the same.

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in the Gangs of Wasseypur series stands out, as the actor became a household name in the film industry post its success. Here is a throwback to the time, when Nawazuddin revealed that a popular scene from the film was inspired by his life.

In an interview which was held earlier in 2019, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that the scene, where he asks Huma Qureshi if he can get intimate with her, was inspired by his life. Adding to the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he was very scared when he asked a girl a similar question in his real life and feared that she would call the police. Siddiqui recalled that the woman asked him to leave and also threatened to call her parents. Furthermore, Nawazuddin joked that he is still scared of the woman. Take a look:

Nawazuddin's next

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

The actor last graced the big screen with Athiya Shetty, in the much-acclaimed film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the story of an elderly man marrying a girl, who is much younger than him.

