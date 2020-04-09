Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels One Should Asses The 'political Aspect' Of A Character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has come a long way in Bollywood, delivering a wide range of successful films. The actor also enjoys a good repertoire in Bollywood, as he has given two 200-crore films in his career, inspiring masses. Famous for his precision as an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui once had spoken about the analysis of a character and broke down on how one should assess it.

In an interview with a leading film journalist, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that an actor show focus on the political nature of the character rather than showing interest in emotional nature. On being asked about the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that an actor should be able to assess the political range of the character, as it makes the character turn out strong onscreen. Adding to the same, he revealed that each character serves a purpose in the film and advised the budding actors to make an in-depth analysis of the character's nuances.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about his inspiration, actor Shatrughan Sinha and revealed that he has inspired him to be an actor, Adding to the same, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he had watched Shatrughan’s Jaggu and has been following the actor's body-of-work ever since. He added that Dharmendra is also among his favourites.

What's next for him?

Nawazuddin will be next seen with Tannishtha Chatterjee in the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Roam Rome Mein. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation. Helmed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, Roam Rome Mein also stars Franceso Apolloni and Urbano Barberini in prominent roles.

