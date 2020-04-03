'Sacred Games' Duo Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Anurag Kashyap's Best Collaborations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap first collaborated for crime-thriller Black Friday (2004). The movie, starring Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead, had Nawazuddin in a small yet substantial role. Recently, the two collaborated for Netflix's Sacred Games.

Sacred Games was reported to be adapted from Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name was appreciated by the critics and audiences. Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a cop and a gangster who unknowingly become a part of Mumbai's destruction. Besides Sacred Games, here's a list of projects of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap together.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap's collaboration

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

The movie, starring Manoj Bajypee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, and Richa Chadha in the lead, narrates the tale of a deadly feud between two gangster gangs of a village. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was one of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's highest-grossing movies. Gangs of Wasseypur was reported to be the turning point in Nawazuddin's career.

Raman Raghav 2.0

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, narrates the tale of a psychotic serial killer. The Anurag Kashyap directorial marked the debut of Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. Although the movie was a box office debacle, the movie garnered positive reviews from critics.

Besides the above-mentioned films, Anurag Kashyap has also produced some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films. He has produced films like Haraamkhor, The Lunchbox, Monsoon Shootout, among others. Reportedly, Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be reuniting for an upcoming film. The movie, titled Ghoomketu, is expected to hit the silver screens soon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that Nawaz will be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Isha Talwar, and Valentina Corti in the lead, is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan and other films at different stages of production.

