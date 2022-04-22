Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On 'Heropanti 2'; Reveals Playing A Villain Has 'more Scope'

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Over the years, the actor has widened his horizon and experimented with his choices of roles. From playing the role of a soft-hearted man in Motichoor Chaknachoor to essaying the role of a villain in Badlapur, the actor has played every character with utmost ease and perfection.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for the release of his next actioner Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. For the film, Nawaz will be stepping into the villainous character of Laila. The trailer fueled fans' excitement levels and it introduced Nawaz as the face behind the cybercrime world and how he unfolds several crimes under his role as a magician. Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor opened on his character in the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing Laila in Heopanti 2

Heropanti 2 will see Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locking horns with each other. The highly-anticipated movie promises the audience a heavy dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment and is all set to hit the screens on April 29, 2022. With the release date of Heropanti 2 inching closer, recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his role Laila. As per the reports of Mid-Day, the actor said that his character has to be equally entertaining as Tiger's character, Nawaz stated-

“Tiger has a huge fan following among kids. So, my character had to be equally entertaining. It’s not a part that could [benefit from] method acting; instead, the presentation enhanced it. Laila is also shown as a magician, so that kids could like him. Plus, he has a feminine touch”

Talking about how playing an antagonist has more scope, the actor further added-

“When you play a villain, there is more scope to perform. So, I had the opportunity to explore [different shades within the role]. Usually, there is not much scope for such performances in mainstream films. But Ahmed felt only I could pull off this role, and he created a unique look for me. A lot of things were created spontaneously. For instance, the idea of giving him a feminine touch was built on the spot.”

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

