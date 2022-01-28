Actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 which is set to release this year. The film is the sequel of the 2014 action-drama flick that launched the actor's career in Bollywood. After receiving a lot of love for his debut performance, Tiger is all set to weave the same magic in the sequel with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria.

He keeps his fans updated about the ongoing details of the film and sometimes also shares Behind-the-scene clips from the shoot location. Recently, the Baaghi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that revealed an interesting detail about his favourite diet.

Tiger Shroff shares BTS video from Heropanti 2

In the video, the actor is in a shirtless avatar and he is flaunting his ripped physique. The video also shows Tiger enjoying ice cream and working out with his dumbles. Sharing the video, the Munna Michael actor penned a quirky caption. He wrote "Have you guys tried the ice-cream diet yet? 🥭🍦😍 #bts #heropanti2 @rajendradhole."

Here take a look at Tiger's recent post-

Fans loved Tiger's post and they were all praises for him. They flooded the comments section with comments like "Man those melting abs," one of the users wrote"Handsome," another wrote"It doesn’t work for me like this!!!! How come???" Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped fire emoticons.

More about the film Heropanti 2

From the posters of Heropanti 2, it is very evident that Tiger and Tara are all set to engage in high octane action. The film will have some power-packed action sequences. It is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 29 April 2022.

Tiger Shroff upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Ganapath as he wrapped up from the shoot of the film recently. The film will also feature actress Kriti Sanon and will be a futuristic action flick. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and will see the acting duo reunite on the screen once again after Heropanti. The film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Production.

Image: Instagram@tigerjackieshroff