Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has shown his acting prowess with series like Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hai, and more, recently made a strong revelation. During his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor announced his decision to quit from digital platforms. Citing his unhappiness with the current shows, the actor claimed that the ‘OTT (Over The Top) platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows.’

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that nowadays shows are being shown which don’t deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say. The actor compared the time when he first featured in Sacred Games. Elucidating further, he shared that when he did Sacred Games for Netflix, there was an excitement and challenge around the digital medium. New talent was given fair chance and now he sees all that freshness is gone.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides to quit the digital platform

He claimed that the OTT medium is a business now for big production houses and actors who are now so-called stars on the OTT platform. According to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, major film producers in Bollywood have ‘cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field and producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content.’ With many shows and series being premiered on the platform, Nawazuddin confessed that ‘Quantity has killed quality.’

The critically acclaimed actor now finds OTT unbearable. The actor par excellence fears the growth of a parallel star system on the OTT. Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor told the leading daily that the star system has now killed the big screen and now they are hovering around OTT, claiming big money. T last while concluding his say, the actor opined that before the coronavirus lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for his next horror film Adbhut. The film features actors like Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. The film is helmed by Sabbir Khan who has earlier worked with the actor in Munna Michael. Scheduled to be released in 2022, Adbhut is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

IMAGE: Instagram/NawazuddinSiddiqui