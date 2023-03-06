Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya Public Fallout: A Complete Timeline Of Events

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been a topic of discussion for a while now. The couple has been making headlines due to their troubled marriage and property-related issues. On Friday, Aaliya took to her Instagram handle and claimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui "threw" her out of their house along with the kids.

Three days later, on Monday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who hadn't ever spoken on the issue before took to his Instagram handle to share a statement and tell his side of the story. In a long statement, the actor accused Aliya of using her kids to get money. He also said that Aaliya sold the luxurious cars he bought for his children and also kept them hostage for over 45 days without sending them to their schools.

While these developments took place only recently, the couple first made headlines back in 2020 when Aaliya accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of domestic violence and more. Take a look at the couple's timeline, their love story, marriage and divorce.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya were in a live-in- relationship

According to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's memoir in 2017, he and Anjali aka Anjana Kishor Panday, now Aaliya, were in a live-in relationship back in the early 2000s. The actor also claimed that they were madly in love with each other, however, they fought over several issues. The Sacred Games actor also confessed that after the many fights, Aaliya often walked off the relationship and he always tried to mend ways. After a few years of a live-in relationship and an ugly fight, the couple broke up and Nawaz married his first wife Sheeba.

Aaliya returns to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage with Sheeba didn't work out and the couple soon parted ways. It was after this that Aaliya returned to Nawazuddin's life and the couple decided to marry each other. Aaliya then named Anjana Kishor Panday changed her name to Aaliya for nikah. They married in 2009. The couple is parents to Shora and Yaani Siddiqui.

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of domestic violence

In May 2020, Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui hit the headlines after the former demanded a divorce and the custody of her children. Aaliya even accused the actor's family, especially his brother and mother, of domestic violence. Over time, Aaliya made several accusations against the actor. Aaliya, in an interview, had even claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui insulted her in front of actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Back then, Aaliya also alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui never met their children and often made excuses over phone calls.

Aaliya, Nawazuddin say they are working on their relationship

After making headlines for several months, in 2021, it was reported that Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui decided to give their marriage another chance for their kids and went to their farmhouse in Kasara. They even celebrated Holi together along with Nawazuddin's brother Shamas. Aaliya, in an interview, even claimed that her husband Nawazuddin took care of her when she caught the Coronavirus.

In May 2021, Aaliya even revealed that Nawazuddin and his daughter, who share their birthdays, celebrated it together over a video call.

Aaliya accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his mother of harassment

In January, Aaliya and Nawazuddin once again made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Aaliya accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui of harassment. Her lawyer claimed that his client has been harassed at the actor's house by his family, where she has been kept deprived of food and basic necessities like a bed and access to a bathroom.

In February, Aaliya on her Instagram handle shared a video of her encounter with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the video, the actor can be seen standing outside her house and telling her that he is staying at a nearby hotel. The couple was having a conversation over their daughter Shora. Aaliya can be heard saying she doesn't trust him with her kids.

Aaliya even shared a video and said Nawazuddin wants to steal her children and was never available for them when they grew up.

Aaliya alleges Nawazuddin Siddiqui threw her out of their house

At the latest, Aaliya has claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui "threw" her out of their house along with her kids. On Monday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke his silence and said Aaliya is trying to malign his name and only wants money.

