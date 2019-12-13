Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shoots Despite Sister's Demise, Director Narrates Turn Of Events

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's younger sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui passed away last Friday. She suffered from cancer for the last eight years. Syama breathed her last in Pune. The actor, along with his brother Faizuddin, was shooting in the United States at that time. And now, the director of the show took to Instagram to narrate the heart-wrenching situation and the turn of events. He also went on to laud the actor for being strong & being a thorough professional as he continued to shoot despite the sad news. "While rehearsing a scene from No Land's Man, @nawazuddin._siddiqui became slightly emotional but, since he is extremely professional, Nawaz quickly regained his composure. Later on, I came to know the reason.", read an excerpt from his post.

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Will Not Act In A Rated Movies So That His Daughter Can Watch Them

Director narrates turn of events, Read below

In October last year, Nawazuddin shared his sister's adverse condition on social media while wishing her on her 25th birthday. Syama was diagnosed with breast cancer ever since she was 18. According to media reports, her funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh's Budhana where the entire family is present. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in a family movie titled Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. It did not do well at the box office but was loved by fans. Nawaz will be seen in a romantic drama titled Bole Chudiyan too. In Bole Chudiyan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen opposite Tamannaah.

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Sacred Games Actor Disappointed With The Indian Audience

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Here Is A List Of His Best Co-stars Till Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.