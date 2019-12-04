Nawazuddin Siddiqui Will Not Act In A Rated Movies So That His Daughter Can Watch Them

The man who was once a stage actor has now turned to be one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry; he is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is known for the varied array of roles he plays. He is an example of exceptional talent and has set standards with his roles which not all can attain. He has been seen in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2. and series like Sacred Games. All the movies he does are A-rated and the star said that he wants to change this image for his daughter. Here is what he said.

Nawazuddin on doing family films that his eight-year-old daughter can watch

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Nawazuddin spoke about how he wants to make movies that families can watch. He also said that most of his films are A-rated and he wants to make this change and transition to family movies so that he can show his movies to his 8-year-old daughter. This change of pace to the actor’s career came at the right time, according to him, as the market trends are also changing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about how the current trends show that dark movies are not working. He added that those types of movies have been obscure and audience are keeping their distance from such movies. Nawazuddin also spoke about how the audience is demanding entertaining family movies and how he wants to move from the dark movies to good movies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in a family movie titled Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. It did not do well at the box office but was loved by fans. Nawaz will be seen in a romantic drama titled Bole Chudiyan too. In Bole Chudiyan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen opposite Tamannaah.

