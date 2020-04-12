When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spoke About His Approach To His Character In 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a name for himself by portraying complex characters with ease as we see from his recent films and has managed to become one of the film industry's most known names. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to prominence post the success of his much-acclaimed film, Sacred Games and saw immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the much-acclaimed two-part film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

Among the only Indian film to have received a spot in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century, Gangs of Wasseypur follows the spine-chilling story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles. Here is a throwback to the time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his approach to the character.

Nawazuddin on his character in Gangs of Wasseypur

As seen in an interview held five years ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his character, Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur and revealed that he related the character to Al Pacino’s Scarface and The Godfather. However, to add his own essence to the character, Nawazuddin confessed that he went back to his village in India, as there were many people who shared the same traits with his character in the film.

Adding to the same, Nawazuddin revealed that he borrowed nuances from these real-life people from his village to step into the shoes if his character. Moreover, Nawazuddin added that he also scrutinised their personality and added some bits to his character, which later turned out to be impeccable. The actor added that his experiences in life also played a great part to make the portrayal of the character successful.

