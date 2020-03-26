Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games' Character Trivia That Fans Need To Know

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He has played every role with conviction - be it a fictional one or non-fictional. His character of Ganesh Gaitonde has become immortal in the minds of viewers. There are several lesser-known facts about his character in Netflix original series Sacred Games. Here are some facts about his role.

Lesser known facts of Nawazuddin's role in Sacred Games series

Anurag Kashyap as director and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked together in several movies. According to IMDb, it was a seventh collaboration between the two after Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev-D, Monsoon Shootout, Raman Raghav, and Mukkabaaz.

According to IMDb, stories of Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh was shot simultaneously by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane respectively.

In one of the media interviews, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed his character from the series has received so much popularity that while promoting his another film named Manto, people were cheering on for his Sacred Games character Ganesh Gaitonde.

Nawazuddin revealed in several other interviews that the development of Nawazuddin’s character Gaitonde is much more impressive compared to the first season according to him.

According to IMDb, after the series, viewers compared Nawazuddin's character Ganesh Gaitonde to his previous character Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur, which was also directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The actor has also been reported to admitting that he personally does not think like his character Gaitonde, but while working on the character, he considers it essential to think and believe a character’s philosophy.

Reportedly, Nawazuddin has completed the filming of his upcoming The Maya Tape which is written and directed by Nikhil Allug. He is currently busy filming for his another upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan. Bole Chudiyan is expected to hit the screens in October 2020.

