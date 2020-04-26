Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Dekh Indian Circus' Interesting Trivia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered as a versatile actor, who does every role with the same sincerity as his debut. Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a household name with his stint as Faizal in Gangs of Wasseypur. Post that, he featured in several commercial and off-beat cinema and proved his mettle as an actor.

Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Read: Rani Mukerji: Top 5 Most Iconic Roles Of The Actor That Are A Must-watch

Counted amongst the most bankable stars of recent times, there are some films of the stellar actor which are hidden gems. One such Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie is his critically acclaimed Dekh Indian Circus. Here are some lesser-known interesting facts about Dekh Indian Circus, we bet you had no idea about. Take a look.

Riveting Trivia about Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Dekh Indian Circus

Source: Chirag Dilip Shah Instagram

1. Dekh Indian Circus is a story about rural India, helmed by director Mangesh Hadawale. Dekh Indian Circus's cinematic release is yet to be done in India. However, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer released in 2014 in several film festivals and garnered a lot of critical acclaims.

2. The lead actors of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee both won Best Actor award respectively at the 12th annual New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Top Five Negative Roles

Source: Rani Mukerji Chopra Instagram

3. Director Mangesh Hadawale wanted to cast Rani Mukherji for the female lead in the Dekh Indian Circus. In fact, he even approached Rani Mukerji with the script. Even though Rani Mukerji loved the story, but due to her tight schedule, she could not accommodate her dates for the Mangesh Hadawale film.

4. Post Rani Mukerji, Mangesh H also offered the female lead to Chitrangada Singh, and she too passed the project.

Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Huma Qureshi's Notable Movies Together

5. Dekh Indian Circus was premiered at 16th Busan Film Festival in the New Currents section

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Bole Chudiyan helmed by Shamas Siddiqui, his brother. Tamannah Bhatia of Baahubali fame will play the female lead in the film.

Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Read: Mardaani 2: A Look Back At The Film's First Part

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.