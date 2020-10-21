Nawazuddin Siddiqui Thanks Fans For 'huge Success' Of 'Serious Men'

After his Netflix release Serious Men received a positive response from viewers, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday thanked fans for making the film a "huge success." The Sacred Games actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself which had a gratitude message for his fans written over it.

"I am really Thankful to all of you for making #SeriousMen a huge success. Your love and Appreciation makes me do better and better each time. #SeriousMen #Netflix," the text on the picture read. The actor plays the lead role in the movie which has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals what made him 'surrender' in front of the 'Mersel' child star

Serious Men is an adaptation of journalist and writer Manu Joseph's novel of the same name. It was Manu Joseph's debut novel which released in 2010. The book is a satire that revolves around the relationship of a father-son duo from the Dalit community.

The story revolves around Ayyan Mani who works as an assistant for an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research. The movie further sees Ayyan coming up with a lie about his kid that ends up being messy and gets out of his control.

The cast also includes Indira Tiwari, Nassar, Aakshath Das, Sanjay Narvekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Yogesh Yadav. It is directed by Sudhir Mishra and bankrolled by Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah as well as Sudhir Mishra. The comedy-drama made it to Netflix on October 2, 2020.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares teaser of upcoming project in 2021

(with ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.