Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals What Made Him 'surrender' In Front Of The 'Mersel' Child Star

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest Netflix release, Serious Men has been garnering heaps of praise from film critics as well as the audience ever since its premiere on the streamer. Recently, lead actor Nawazuddin took to his Twitter handle to pen heartfelt notes for all of his co-stars in the web-film. The Sacred Games actor was all-praise for his on-screen son and the Mersel child star Akshath Das as he shared his 'beautiful quality of understanding things' from a director's point of view.

Nawazuddin reveals surrendering in front of Akshath Das

Earlier this morning, i.e. October 13, Nawazuddin Siddiqui showered his Serious Men co-stars with immense love as he highlighted their best qualities as actors which left him spellbound. His on-screen son Adi Mani, played by Akshath Das, also popularly known as the Mersel child star, won the actor's heart with his quality of understanding the director's point of view. In his tweet, Nawazuddin also revealed that certain qualities of the child actor compelled him to not treat him as a child. The Kick actor also went on to add that these qualities of Akshath made him 'surrender' in front of the talented young actor.

Check out his tweet below:

Aakshath always made me realise that i should not treat him as a kid & he has a beautiful quality of understanding things from Directors point of view. These qualities made me surrender infront of the amazing #AakshathDas #SeriousMen pic.twitter.com/IqfdaTB0Rz — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 11, 2020

In addition to praising Akshath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed qualities of his on-screen wife Indira Tiwari that impressed him. In his tweet, the 46-year-old praised Tiwari for her pure soul as he wrote, "Indira Tiwari, in general, is a very humble & giving person, so the quality of humbleness & giving away, actually helps her in playing the character really well. She is a pure soul & that purity reflects in the character she portrays #SeriousMen (sic)".

About Serious Men

The Netflix Original Serious Men is directed by Bollywood filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The comedy-drama is based on journalist-writer Manu Joseph's book by the same name. The web-film's cast is headlined Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Akshath Das, Indira Tiwari, Nassar, and Sanjay Narvekar. Serious Men released on Netflix on October 2, 2020, and has successfully managed to receive a thumbs up from the viewers. Watch the trailer of the Sudhir Mishra directorial below:

