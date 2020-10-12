Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Teaser Of Upcoming Project In 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram a few hours back as he shared a teaser for his upcoming movie. The graphical teaser has Siddiqui speaking in the background as he gives a gist of the movie. Take a look at the post.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares teaser of new movie

Nawaz shared a 34-second short clip where he spoke about how when a piece of news about a pickpocket being caught is covered, the newspapers have a picture of the pickpocket printed but not of the inspector who caught him. Similarly, all the good movies are made about the bad people, and the people with good deeds remain in history books. The clip ends with the text – ''An Incredible Story, you won’t believe is true.''

The post was captioned as - ''Kuchh log Naam se nahin, Kaam se Jaane jate hain... Daring aadmi ki Dangerous kahani...Coming in 2021.'' The movie will be helmed by Sejal shah and produced by Umesh Shukla, Gaurav Shukla and Ashish Wag. It is written by Bhavesh Mandalia who is also the writer of movies Serious Men and Oh My God! Here are some of the fan’s comments on the post.

Nawazuddin on the work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in the Netflix original Serious Men, which is based on a novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. The story revolves around Ayyan Mani who works as an assistant for an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research. The movie further sees Ayyan coming up with a lie about his kid that ends up being messy and gets out of his control.

The cast also includes Indira Tiwari, Nassar, Aakshath Das, Sanjay Narvekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Yogesh Yadav. It is directed by Sudhir Mishra and bankrolled by Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah as well as Sudhir Mishra. The comedy-drama made it to Netflix on October 2, 2020.

