Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels To Budhana To Look After Mother After Sister's Demise

On December 8, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Syama was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18 and died after battling the disease for eight years.

On Monday, there were reports that said the actor has been quarantined along with the family in his hometown in Muzzafarnagar amid the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown. Nawaz took to Twitter and wrote that he travelled to take care of his 71-year old mother who has not been keeping well after his sister's demise.

His brother Shamas also clarified with the Mumbai Police letter attached that the actor is in Budhana to take care of his mother who has had two anxiety attacks since December.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been put under home quarantine with his family till May 25

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

Recently, after the death of our Sister from cancer, Our 71-year-old mother is very ill, That is why @Nawazuddin_S had to go BUDHANA with mother and not to celebrate Eid. pic.twitter.com/CoUUpR3WAY — Shamas N Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) May 18, 2020

On the work front, the actor ruled Netflix earlier in 2019 with the release of the second season of the popular show Sacred Games. He starred in multiple other films in 2019 including Housefull 4, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Photograph. As for the year 2020, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has five films in the pipeline.

He will be seen in the Sanjay Sharma directorial Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds and a horror thriller titled The Maya Tape. Siddiqui will also be seen in No Land's Man along with Eisha Chopra. The actor is also set to star in his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's film Bole Chudiyan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra's directorial venture Ghoomketu. The film revolves around an aspiring writer from UP who runs away to Mumbai. He gives himself a deadline of 30 days to try and prove his worth. Along with Siddiqui, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, and Ragini Khanna.

