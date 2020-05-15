Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Entertaining Web Series To Binge-watch During Lockdown

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been honoured with various prestigious accolades for his performances in films. The actor has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor and shutting down all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has delivered Bollywood iconic movies like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. He has done some noteworthy work on the digital platform as well. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's drama series you can add your watchlist during the lockdown.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is one of the most popular Netflix's Original web series in India. The thriller and crime drama is based on an eponymous novel by Vikram Chandra. The series' premises around the events that follow while tracing Gaitonde's past. In Sacred Games season one, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead role of a famous gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde. The plot deals with the story of how Sartaj (played by Saif Ali Khan) receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde who tells him to save the city within 25 days.

Sacred Games Season 1

Sacred Games 2 released in August 2019. This season continues the chronicles from the last season. In Sacred Games 2 several new characters were introduced. The deals with Sartaj going to the debt of Ganesh Gaitonde's story and trying to save the city. Season 2 also features Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Amruta Subhash in the lead roles alongside Siddiqui.

McMafia

The UK's series McMafia is based on a book by Misha Glenny about global crime written ten years ago. The series stars James Norton as Alex Godman, the British-raised son of a Russian mafia boss living in London whose father is trying to escape from the world of organised crime. The Russian mafia has struggled all through his life to leave his past and build his own business. Whereas Alex was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. His life turns around when an unearthly murder occurs which draw him into the criminal world of the mafia. In McMafia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood.

