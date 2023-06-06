Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Says She Will Drop Her Surname ‘very Soon’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, recently shared a picture with a mystery man. Which sparked a flurry of opinions in the comments section. Amidst this, one user suggested that she change her surname.

Aaliya responded with a brief yet intriguing reply, saying, "Very soon." This exchange occurred as the divorce proceedings between the estranged couple are currently underway. Below is the snapshot of their social media interaction.

(An exchange between Aaliya and one of the commenters on her Instagram post | Image: aaliyanawazuddin/Instagram)

Aaliya Siddiqui reveals the mystery man in her life

In the aforementioned post, Aaliya revealed her new love to the world. She said in the caption that she took 19 years to eject herself from a relationship which she ‘treasured’. She wrote about her children being the priority in her life, and then went on to reveal that she is in a relationship that is ‘beyond friendship’. She concluded the post with a question, “Don’t I have the right to be happy?" See the post below.

(Aaliya Siddiqui with a mystery man whom she previously posted | Image: aaliyanawazuddin/Instagram)

The bumpy relationship between Aaliya and Nawazuddin

Aaliya and Nawazuddin are currently engaged in divorce proceedings and are living in separate residences. Aaliya’s current residence is in Dubai, where she resides with her children. The divorce has still not fully concluded, and the court had told them that they should resolve their differences through amicable means with consideration for their children’s well-being.

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside wife Aaliya Siddiqui | Image: Twitter)

The judge has given their children the freedom to choose where they want to reside, whether it is in Dubai or India. Their marital issues first arose in January this year after Aaliya made the claim that she was being harassed at Nawazuddin’s Mumbai home, as per PTI.

(Inputs from PTI)