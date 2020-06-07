Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That You Can Watch On JioCinema

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting prowess has impressed the audience through and through. The actor, who is quite capable of portraying distinctive roles ranging from funny to intense, is arguably among the best in the industry. His work in Netflix’s Sacred Games was phenomenal and left the audience hooked.

Siddiqui has worked in several films over the years. The Manto actor has mastered method acting and is known for his immersive roles in films. Some of his greatest hits include the Gangs Of Wasseypur films, Manto, and Talaash among others. Take a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies that you can watch on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Must-watch Films On Hotstar You Should Binge-watch Right Away

Mukkabaaz

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Unmissable Films That Are Streaming On Voot For Free

Mukkabaaz is a sports drama that released in 2017. The movie is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The story revolves around Shravan Singh, an underdog fighter who makes an enemy of the head of a boxing federation. However, things change when he falls for his niece.

Manto

Directed by Nandita Das, Manto stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Rasika Dugal. The movie is a dramatised version of the real-life saga of Saadat Hasan Manto who was an acclaimed writer in the Indian film industry and was devastated when his family was forced to move to Pakistan.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and 2

There are two installations in the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, both of which were directed by Anurag Kashyap who frequently collaborates with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The first film stars Nawaz with Manoj Bajpai and the sequel stars Nawaz with Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The story is about a gang war between the local goons of Wasseypur.

Munna Micheal

Munna Michael is directed by Sabbir Khan and stars Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The story revolves around a gangster (played by Nawaz) who hires Munna (played by Tiger) to teach him how to dance.

Kahaani

Kahaani stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it tells an intriguing story of a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. The movie also earned a Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.