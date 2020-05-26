Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Unmissable Films That Are Streaming On Voot For Free

Numerous films of Nawazuddin Siddiqui are steaming on different OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video and many others. Don't have a subscription to any of these paid OTT platforms? Voot can help you out. Check out the list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's films available on Voot for free.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui films on Voot:

Gangs Of Wasseypur series

Gangs of Wasseypur series is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The two-part crime-drama followed the story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur. And that led to a deadly blood feud covering three generations. Apart from Nawaz, the Anurag Kashyap directorial also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the lead. It was screened at numerous international film festivals including 2012 Cannes Directors' Fortnight and 2013's Sundance Film Festival, among many others.

Many from the critics and the audience said that the film is a 'masterpiece' while reviewing the film. Reportedly the film took an opening of ₹3.03 crores on its release day. According to BO India, the film closed its account at cash registers after bagging an estimated amount of ₹25.25 crores. And, the worldwide collection of the film is ₹35.13 crores, according to the reports.

Kahaani

Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani hit the theatres on March 9, 2012. The mystery-thriller narrated a story of a pregnant woman, who is in search of her missing husband. The film took an interesting turn when everyone, to whom she questioned about her husband, denied meeting him ever. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also featured Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Nawazuddin Siddiqui essayed the character of a police inspector in the film. The gripping storyline and impeccable performances of the star cast won the hearts of the critics and the audience.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹13.36 crores on its opening weekend. If BO India's report is something to go by then the Sujoy Ghosh directorial bagged an estimated amount of ₹57.81 crores. The worldwide collection of the film is speculated to be an estimated amount of around ₹80 crores.

