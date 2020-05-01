Nawazuddin Siddiqui Made Appearances In Various Television Shows Like 'CID', 'Yudh' & More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut with small-time roles in movies like Sarfarosh (1999), Shool (1999), Munnabhai M.B.B.S (2003), among others, until he got his break in Anurag Kashyap's gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur. He has been part of popular television shows in his long acting career. Here's the list.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Kahaani' Had Similar Climax Like Aamir Khan's 'Talaash'? Know Facts

Television shows of Nawazuddin Siddiqui:

CID (1998)

Reports suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his television debut with a role in Sony TV's popular show CID. He reportedly played the role of Alex, the murderer, in the popular series. CID, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, and Aditya Srivastava, others in the lead, was one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Talaash' Which Give A Glimpse Of His Acting Prowess

Yudh (2014)

The television show, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, narrates the tale of hard-working business Yudhisthir Sikarwar. The TV series had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Zakir Hussain, Avinash Tiwary, Sarika, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kay Kay Menon in a pivotal role. Although the series ended due to the low ratings, however, was appreciated by a certain section of the audience.

McMafia (2018)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in a cameo in Hossein Amini-James Watkin's 2018 crime-thriller. The series touted to be one of Nawazuddin's first dabble with English shows was reported to be inspired by a book of the same name. McMafia had an ensemble cast consisting of James Norton, Merab Ninidze, Kirill Pirogov, among others in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' That Makes It Worth A Watch

Sacred Games (2018)

The series, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead was based on Vikram Chandra's book of the same name. Created by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwani, Sacred Games was one of the first Indian shows to be telecast on Netflix. Sacred Games also had Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Act Alongside Imtiaz Ali In Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.