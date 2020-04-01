Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Kahaani' Had Similar Climax Like Aamir Khan's 'Talaash'? Know Facts

Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead, is one of director Sujoy Ghosh's biggest hits. The movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Prambrata Chattopadhyay, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta, Dhritiman Chatterjee, among others in pivotal roles. Besides minting big numbers at the box office, Kahaani also brought Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the limelight. Here are some interesting facts about the Vidya Balan starrer.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Sacred Games' Character Trivia That Fans Need To Know

Kahaani unknown facts:

Reports claim that Kahaani's climax had a resemblance to that of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji starrer Talaash (2012). When Sujoy Ghosh came to know about the same, the filmmaker changed the climax of the film.

Besides Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Darshan Jariwala, the rest of the cast of Kahaani are Bengali actors. Reports reveal that after two flops, namely Aladin (2009) and Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak (2005), Bollywood actors were hesitant to work with Sujoy.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed That A Scene From 'GOW' Was Inspired By His Real Life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's role in Kahaani brought him to the limelight. Before Kahaani, Siddiqui used to do supporting roles in films. Reports reveal that casting director Roshmi Banerjee recommended Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name for the character of Khan.

Kahaani released in 2012 was predominantly shot in Kolkata. Reportedly, most of the film's shooting was done on the streets of Kolkata.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui In 'Roam Rome Mein': What To Expect From His Next With Tannishtha

Vidya Balan, who played the role of a pregnant woman in Kahaani, reportedly visited gynecologists and pregnant women to get into the skin of the character.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Lauded 'Talaash' Co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidya Balan is busy preparing for her next film with Newton director Amit Masurkar. The movie titled Sherni is reported to be in the pre-production stage. Whereas, her Kahaani co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that Nawaz will be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan, and others that are at different stages of production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.