Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Mom' Was Sridevi's 300th Film? Know Facts

Mom, starring Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddique, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, among others, narrates the tale of a mother who avenges the perpetrators. The Ravi Udyawar directorial was one of actor Sridevi's last Bollywood films. Here are some unknown facts about the crime-thriller. Check out.

Also Read | Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Act Alongside Imtiaz Ali In Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'?

Mom unknown facts

Mom is Sridevi's 300th film. Interestingly, the movie released on the same date as Sridevi's debut movie.

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui agreed to be part of Mom because he wanted to work with Sridevi. Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sported a completely different look for the film.

The first look of Mom was released by Salman Khan, and according to reports at the launch, he hailed Sridevi. He reportedly said that she is a bigger superstar than the Khans.

Reportedly the response to Mom's teaser forced the South Indian distributors to release the Sridevi starrer in different states of South India. Reportedly, Mom was dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Mom marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali. According to reports, Mom was shot during the Uri attack, hence, the makers were forced to shift their shooting location from Delhi to Bangkok to avoid controversy.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' That Makes It Worth A Watch

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Scenes From 'Talaash' Which Give A Glimpse Of His Acting Prowess

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reports have it that Nawaz will be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Isha Talwar, and Valentina Corti in the lead, is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan and other films at different stages of production.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Kahaani' Had Similar Climax Like Aamir Khan's 'Talaash'? Know Facts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.